Gibraltar Finance At The BIBA Conference 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2022 .

This week Gibraltar Finance has been attending and exhibiting at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) annual conference and exhibition at Manchester Central.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The BIBA conference is one of Europe’s largest insurance gatherings and was last held as an in-person event in 2019 when more than 8,300 visitors attended. Michael Ashton, Senior Executive, has been representing Gibraltar Finance joined by a number of Gibraltar insurance professionals.

The Minister for Digital and Financial Services, The Hon Albert Isola MP, stated: “The insurance industry is a core part of Gibraltar’s economy and continues to grow and diversify. BIBA offers the opportunity to showcase our vibrant insurance sector to a wide audience and to emphasize Gibraltar’s unique passporting rights into the United Kingdom. I would like to thank all those who have supported Gibraltar Finance at BIBA 2022.”





