Launch Of "Gibraltar Then & Now”

Written by YGTV Team on 13 May 2022 .

The book on the Rock’s changing landscape ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ was launched at the John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday evening.

A statement from Gibraltar Cultural Services follows below:

The Minister for Culture and Education, Professor John Cortes launched the publication alongside GCS CEO Seamus Byrne and the author Robert Santos.

The author outlined his research and explained the inspiration for his publication, which came about after encouragement from the online community and the sharing of historical photographs. The book has over 200 pages of photographs and anecdotes of Gibraltar’s landscapes and streetscapes, which will offer a nostalgic journey for many and certainly be enjoyed by all.

The book has dedicated chapters to the various districts across the Rock, with a focus on Main Street. An area which has been heavily photographed over the years and therefore provides a well-documented archive of the urban landscape. Robert began this project as a hobby, enthused by identifying buildings in historical pictures and how those locations compare to our streetscape today. The book is not only an enjoyable read but also a contribution to preserving our history and heritage.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will be going to the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Charity.

Books at £20 can be purchased at The John Mackintosh Hall, The Gibraltar National Museum and The Gibraltar Heritage Trust. For further information you can contact the Development Unit on 20049161 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





