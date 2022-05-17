ERG Marks International Day Against Homophobia

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

Below follows the ERG's International Day Against Homophobia statement:

ERG across the years has openly celebrated this important day many times.

2022 is no less important, even if Covid and economic conditions require us to be more cautious.

Homophobia is low in our community. But NOT eradicated.

Today once more we commit ourselves to supporting the LGBT+ Community where it matters: with just laws that challenge discrimination and homophobes wherever they may be. With effective work and negotiations with those who decide.

ERG: For 22 years, fighting where it counts.