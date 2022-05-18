Spring Visual Arts Exhibition 2022 Winners

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the winners of this year’s Spring Visual Arts Exhibition.

Master of Fine Arts and Biologist, Miguel Soto Bellotti, carried out the judging in the painting, sculpture, photographic and video categories. TheMinister forCulture, TheHon Prof JohnCortes, presented the awards at a prize giving ceremony held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery on Tuesday 17th May at 6.30pm.

The Prize winners are:

The Ministry of Culture Award - £3,000 Naomi Martinez ‘El Viento Del Poniente Sopla’

Painting, Drawing, Prints &

Digital Painting Award - £750 Lenka Tryb ‘Bowled Over’ Sculpture Award - £750 Shane Dalmedo ‘Sunday Drive’ Photography Award - £750 Naomi Martinez ‘Gibraltar Housing Estates’ Video Award - £750 Naomi Martinez ‘El Viento Del Poniente Sopla’

Best Gibraltar Theme

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award - £1000 Leopold Sanguinetti ‘Mademoiselle Bovary’

Best Young Artist

Sovereign Art Foundation Award - £1000 Julian Louis Osborne ‘Spark Of The City’

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

Lorraine Anne Buhagiar ‘Going Under Ground - Nun’s Well’

Wanda Bush ‘Mi Vecino - Leviticus 19:17’

Leslie Gaduzo ‘Main Street North’

Stephen Hermida ‘Baringo Lake’

Mark Montovio ‘Utero’

Karl James Ullger ‘Castle Steps Patio’

The exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday 18th May to Friday 27th May 2022, weekdays from 10.30am to 6.30pm and Saturdays from 10.30am to 1.30pm.