Royal Gibraltar Post Office Returns from the 2022 Small Posts and Islands Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2022 .

The Director for Postal Services attended last week's Small Posts and Islands Forum hosted by Malta Post.

A statement continued: “After an absence of three years due to COVID restrictions, this year's Forum was extremely successful. This forum is a unique event especially designed for CEOs and postal leaders in smaller jurisdictions to hear and share latest ideas, best practices and innovative approaches. It is an opportunity for all to learn from colleagues facing the same challenges and to discuss important topics such as the effects of COVID, Terminal Due revenues, bi-lateral agreements and direct postal service links. The conference gave members the opportunity to have detailed face-to-face discussions and explore opportunities.



“Over 35 delegates attended this year's Forum, all representing small posts from around the globe, these included Aland, Curacao, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey, Iceland, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Qatar, Seychelles and Slovenia. In addition, the not for profit event also included sponsors Bluecrest Ltd, Duplo Int., Escher, Sampsdaq, Universal Postal Union, Lyngsoe Systems, Integrated Skills and RouteSmart, all of which are suppliers and partners to postal administrations worldwide.



“This year's Forum was once again facilitated by Derek Osborn, an acknowledged postal expert who co-ordinated a programme packed with full day sessions which covered a wide range of postal industry topics, presented by a variety of different speakers. Key discussion points that took place over the days included managing parcel volumes, ecommerce opportunities, reducing the carbon footprint of postal service providers, enhanced tracking systems, ways in which to innovate in philately with NFTs plus embracing new technologies including the use of block chain.



“During the event, delegates were taken around the Postal Administration's facilities. Plans for future Small Post & Islands Forums were discussed, with Slovenia Posts now wishing to host the 2023 Forum.”



Glendon Martinez, Director of Postal Services said: "Despite the geographical differences and diversity of Post attending, it was clear that we are all facing the same challenges. It is great to meet my counterparts and have the opportunity to come together in this way to exchange ideas and best practices. Most importantly, it is an excellent platform to identify opportunities of cooperation between small posts in order to grow our respective revenue and improve the services provided to our communities."





