RGP Receives Silver Award For Supporting Armed Forces Community

The Royal Gibraltar Police has received a Silver Award for supporting the  Armed Forces community on the Rock. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The news comes just six months after the RGP signed up to the Armed  Forces Covenant, a Ministry of Defence scheme where organisations pledge  to treat service personnel and their families with fairness and respect. 

A Silver Award is given to organisations who actively demonstrate support of  the Armed Forces and encourage others to do the same. 

The scheme, which saw the RGP receive a Bronze Award last November, also encourages the RGP and the MOD to liaise with charities and  organisations to help the local military community in a number of areas. 

In recent years, several police forces and organisations in UK have signed up  to the Armed Forces Covenant. 

The Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, said: “We are very proud to have  received this award. A number of our serving officers and staff come from a  Forces background. The military has also been an integral part of Gibraltar’s  history for the past 300 years. So we will support the Armed Forces in any  way that we can.” 

The Commissioner added that the RGP are also encouraging local  businesses, community groups and individuals to work with the Force, by  pledging their support to armed forces personnel and their families, as well as  to reservists and veterans. 

Colonel Mark Underhill OBE DL, Chief Executive at the North West of England  and the Isle of Man Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, said: “On behalf  of the Ministry of Defence, we are honoured and delighted to be able to  recognise the outstanding support and commitment given to the Armed 

Forces Covenant by businesses and organisations through the Employer  Recognition Scheme awards.  

“Each recipient has demonstrated not only that their support to the Covenant  and the wider Armed Forces community, but also that they are prepared to  support their Reservists, Service Leavers, Spouses, Veterans, Cadet Force  Adult Volunteers and Cadets in the workplace.” 



