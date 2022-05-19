Gibraltar Youth Service Re-start Activities Abroad

Written by YGTV Team on 19 May 2022 .

Following two years of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gibraltar Youth Service were finally able to commence their offsite activities and trips abroad.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Members from the Dolphins Youth Club were the first to benefit from the first trip and enjoy the freedom and opportunities outside of Gibraltar once again.

A group of dedicated club users from the 14+ age group, have been rewarded with a trip (chosen by them), to CostaJump in Spain. This was due to their outstanding improvement in participation, attendance and good behaviour. The outing was a great success and thoroughly enjoyed by all!

Over the last few weeks, they have been working hard on their “Giving Back to the Community” Project. The group have been learning about the importance of “giving back” and have taken part in motivational and inspirational presentations from the founders of two very important local charities; Caring for Gibraltar and The EV Foundation. They have been busy organising and planning their own Community BBQ fundraiser and, whilst doing so, developing and gaining a lot of life skills and gratitude.

The Gibraltar Youth Service always aims to empower young people through personal and social learning opportunities that enable them to achieve their full potential.

As a service, the Gibraltar Youth Service will continue to maximise opportunities for club members both locally and internationally.



