Participants Complete 10 Week Computer Course

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2022 .

The EV Foundation trust in conjunction with the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy has been offering basic computer courses to adults who are unemployed or come from low income backgrounds.

A statement from the EV Foundation follows below:

The 10 week course has been running since Jan'22 and was offered to 12 individuals. The participants were chosen through an application/elegibility process.

On the 9th May, the candidates who completed the upskilling course were handed a certificate of completion by HW the mayor Christian Santos, Mr Stewart Harrison, Founder of the academy and Nicole Jones, Founder & Director of The EV Foundation trust for families in need.

The EV foundation believes in investing in people and offering them different pathways and opportunities to upskill. We can choose the right resources and create the right synergies to support adults with lower skills on their path to enpowerment. We ensure that they have all the tools and support to embark on sustainable learning pathways leading to their full potential and fulfilment.

The result of this will create more job opportunities and close the technology gap within adults who would not have been able to afford this.

The Foundation will continue to work closely with the academy and will offer more courses on an annual basis.