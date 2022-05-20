Governor’s Award For Merit To Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2022 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar was yesterday presented His Excellency The Governor’s Award for Merit for the outstanding support and network it provides to cancer suffers in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

This year is the 40th anniversary, the original vision and the principles of being there for the people that need help, remains the bedrock of the Charity’s ethos and one to be recognised.

The Governor could not praise more the exceptional, inspirational and selfless dedication that Cancer Relief Gibraltar provides to our community.





