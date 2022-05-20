Message From Chief Minister To The Conference On Brexit Held By The University Of Cadiz

The Chief Minister’s message follows below:

First of all, I wish to thank the University of Cadiz for its invitation to participate in your conference on Brexit.

As you are aware, the Law Faculty of the University has organised numerous sessions between the Campo de Gibraltar and Gibraltar. Especially in its San Roque Summer Courses and in the University of Gibraltar itself.

The University has always advocated for cooperation in the intellectual, cultural and political fields between the people of both sides of the frontier. As a result of that, it can always count on my personal support and that of my Government, together with many organisations on the Rock.

Unfortunately, on this occasion, it has not been possible for me to accept your invitation to speak to you on the Brexit negotiations.

I am sure you will understand that these negotiations proceed at a constant and positive rhythm, although there are still matters to be resolved.

Given the complexities of the issues being discussed, it is not convenient for any of the parts involved to make statements beyond what has been published. It is appropriate to say, however, that the latest details are being conducted with the maximum discretion in the interest of everyone concerned particularly those of us from Gibraltar and the Campo area.

I am confident that with the goodwill that we are seeing from all negotiating parties we will soon arrive at an agreement to create common benefits in line with what the respective populations of this beautiful part of the world deserve.

I trust that in these last rounds, we will be at the historic level required to reach agreement and I ask all parties for one last effort of intellectual and political generosity for the good of everyone.

I ask for one last effort of imagination to take this pernicious history to a positive ending. I also ask for one final effort from all our partners at the negotiating table.

We are atthe point of something very great, very positive and historically important, or at the doors of an abyss almost as negative as that of the year 1969.

My optimism always pushes me towards the positive, provided itis not politically impossible for us.

I am convinced we will reach our goal and, as always, I will be available to the University of Cadiz to explain details of the agreement reached.

I take the opportunity to congratulate the Law Faculty for its great work to foment dialogue and understanding between our people.





