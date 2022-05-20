BID Project Welcomes Stuart Byrne As Project Manager

Written by YGTV Team on 20 May 2022 .

Ahead of the upcoming formal launch, the Business Improvement District (BID) have welcomed the newest addition to its team, Stuart Byrne, as Project Manager.

A statement from the BID follows below:

As Project Head, Stuart will work closely with the BID Board of Directors and wider BID team, spearheading the 5-year initiative to develop projects outlined in the BID business plan and create a prosperous, professionally managed town centre, with the business community at the heart of it.

Stuart is no stranger to the local business community. Having managed the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) for the past four years, he is known for his great work leading a wide variety of business events and projects. Stuart’s desire to see local businesses thrive has been evidenced by his support of not just the GFSB membership, but of any business owner who needs it.

A Gibraltarian whose family have and have had many local businesses over the years, Stuart brings a deep understanding of what it takes to run a successful business to the team, both in the running of the business itself and at home – with balance integral to it all.

In addition to his work experience, Stuart is known as the face of local charity, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, and is often in the press or serving the community through fundraising events and more.

The BID Team are very excited about having Stuart on board, and look forward to introducing him at the BID project's formal launch (date to be announced shortly). If you'd like to contact Stuart in his new capacity as BID Project Head, he can be reached by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .




