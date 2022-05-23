Strait Of Gibraltar Association Deliver Painting To GHITA

The Strait of Gibraltar Association delivered a painting to Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association – GHITA.

This work of art was bought one year ago by GHITA from an art gallery organized by Attawasol Association for the Hearing Impaired from Tangier. This purchase is part of the support provided by Gibraltar associations and Charities to Moroccan Association.



The painting was handed to Mr Edgar Triay GHITA´s Chairperson by Strait of Gibraltar Association patrons Mr Henry and Mrs Priscilla Sacramento and trustee Mr Kevin Parody.