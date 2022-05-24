The Captain of the Port Welcomes Two Inaugural Cruise Calls to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2022 .

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, has welcomed the Silver Dawn and Regal Princess cruise ships on their inaugural calls to Gibraltar in the absence of Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, who is currently away from Gibraltar on business.

The Silver Dawn cruise ship arrived in Gibraltar on Sunday 22nd May at 08:00 from Cadiz, Spain and departed later on that night at 22:00 to its next port of call in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The vessel has a maximum capacity of 596 passengers and 411 crew over its 11 decks.



The Regal Princess cruise ship arrived in Gibraltar on Monday 23rd May at 07:00 from Barcelona, Spain and departed later on that same afternoon at 17:00 to Marseille, France. The Regal Princess has a maximum capacity of 3,560 passengers and 1,346 crew over its 19 decks.



The Captain of the Port engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques with the captains of both vessels at the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal.



Minister Daryanani said: “Once again two more inaugural cruise calls this week. I am absolutely delighted for our retail and hospitality industries who have had a tough two years. Coming from Main Street, it has been heart-breaking to walk in an empty street during the pandemic so it is even more satisfying to see that the hustle and bustle is back on our high street. There is a lot more to be done to improve and the Government will continue doing its best to attract as many cruise calls as possible to our port”.





