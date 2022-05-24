Three Kings’ Cavalcade To Take Place On 5th January

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2022 .

The Ministry of Culture and the Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee have today announced that the 2023 Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place as is customary on the 5th January 2023.

In a press conference, it was confirmed that the 64th Three Kings Cavalcade will take place on the Eve of the Epiphany, despite this not being possible during the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.



The Committee, which is supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services, is calling on the community to make this event the “biggest and best cavalcade in its history.” By launching this annual event in May, the Organizers encourage more participants to ensure we have a minimum of 25 floats this time round.



The Committee and GCS say they will be working hard and will look at the possibilities of providing as many trailers as required and are also confident that they will be able to provide some financial assistance and a covered area for the building of floats.



President of the Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee, Eric Abudarham GA, said: ‘We are appealing to the whole community to support the event and consequently we appeal to Government Departments, Government owned companies, Private companies, Housing Estates, Schools, Youth Service, Clubs and group of friends to participate and provide Gibraltar with a much-needed memorable cavalcade after its 2-year absence.’



The Minister for Culture, Prof. Dr John Cortes said: ‘Everyone loves the Three Kings Cavalcade. Which of us in Gibraltar doesn’t have memories of ‘la cabalgata’ going back to our childhood? For two years the community, but most especially our children, have been robbed of this event, the one that wrapped up the Christmas period. We must ensure that the next Three Kings’ Cavalcade more than makes up for this. So, let’s make it happen!’



For further information and application forms please contact GCS Events Department on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



