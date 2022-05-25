Rock Retreat Underway

25 May 2022

The Rock Retreat, a residential programme for writers and illustrators, is currently underway with participants involved in a variety of masterclasses and sessions led by professionals from the world of children’s publishing. The event organised by Eleanor Taylor is being supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

The residency which has been a few years in the making has attacted participants from the Cayman Islands, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Montserrat, and Barbados among others. They are working alongside a selection of Gibraltar’s creatives who have been sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services to also form part of the retreat.



A statement continued: “The Minister for Education and Culture, Prof John Cortes and GCS CEO Seamus Byrne, visited the session at the Garrison Library and had a chance to speak to the organisers, facilitators, and participants. The historical venue in the centre of town is providing the perfect back drop for the creative morning sessions, with other venues and areas of interest also being visited and explored. An outreach programme involving the schools and children from Year 2 to GCSE level is also part of the event.



“On Tuesday, artists were encouraged to explore ‘character’ under the guidance of designer and publisher Ken Wilson Max, with a group of mothers and babies posing as the subject for the session.



“The writers continued looking at character development, plot, and other related topics with sessions led by writer Chris Priestley and publisher Sarah Odedina.



“The professional programme has clear goals and objectives with participants encouraged to find their own individual voice through the lens of what Gibraltar has to offer.”