Unite Reiterates Demands For Pay Increases to Combat “Brutal Cost of Living Crisis”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 May 2022 .

Unite has said that it is “deeply concerned” with the spiralling rise in the cost of living, after analysing the latest figure published by the Gibraltar Government which states that from April 21 to April 22 the IRP stands at 7.6%.

Unite the Union General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “Soaring inflation is not the fault of workers. This is yet another crisis not of their making so why should workers be made to pay for it?



“Unite will continue to demand pay increases to combat this brutal cost of living crisis because we must restore some fairness to working life.”



Unite Gibraltar Chair Christian Duo said “Workers at the lower end of the pay spectrum both in the public and private sector are finding it difficult to make ends meet with the soaring rise in the cost of living. We fully understand the economic consequences that Brexit, Covid and the war in Ukraine has had in Gibraltar, however we don’t believe that an austerity agenda is the answer.”