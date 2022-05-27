Zoobilee And Garden Party On The 5th June

The Gibraltar Botanic Gardens and Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park are hosting a ‘Zoobilee & Garden Party’ on the 5th of June, to celebrate not just the Jubilee and all things British, but also World Environment Day, which falls on the same day.

A statement continued: “The first full Open Day at the Alameda since before the pandemic, this promises to be an exciting day, full of surprises. Activities commence at 12 noon until 4.30 pm and include: tree climbing, glasshouse tours, the great British garden tea party, sustainable food stalls, village fete, old-fashioned British fun and games, animal park keeper talks, crafts: monkeys & tiaras, and face painting.



“Come and join us to celebrate this fantastic milestone!



“Please note: All activities will be ticketed, with tickets available on the day from the Wildlife Park and the Bandstand (above the bust of General Eliott). Some activities such as the food stall will take cash directly, but Stirling or Gibraltar £ change is preferable.”