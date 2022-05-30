RFA Lyme Bay Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2022 .

Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) LYME BAY arrived alongside HM Naval Base today for a scheduled logistics visit.

RFA Lyme Bay is a Bay-class landing ship dock of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary. She can deliver a significant fighting force anywhere in the world.



As a Bay-class landing ship, RFA Lyme Bay’s is to deliver troops, vehicles, stores and ammunition on Fleet operations across the globe. This enormous ship helps the Royal Navy maintain the ongoing waves of an amphibious assault.



From combat operations and international exercises to humanitarian aid missions, RFA Lyme Bay and her crew help make sure the Fleet is prepared for anything.



