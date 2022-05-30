Young Gibraltarians to Represent Gibraltar in Commonwealth Meeting

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2022 .

Ms Adriana Lopez and Mr Chris Cardona will represent Gibraltar at a meeting of the Commonwealth Youth Forum which takes place next month in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali.

The Forum is one of a number of events which have been planned to take place around the meeting of Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM). Rwanda is one of only two countries in the Commonwealth that were not British in the past.



The Commonwealth Youth Forum will take place from 18 – 21 June under the theme “Taking charge of our future.” There are 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth, making up some 60% of the population. The three day event will bring together 350 delegates from all over the Commonwealth. They will work on a CYF Youth Declaration and Action Plan and will present their recommendations to the Heads of Government and other stakeholders at CHOGM.



In 2019 Ms Lopez represented Gibraltar at a meeting of the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Delhi, India. Mr Cardona has been selected to represent Gibraltar for the first time.



This opportunity arose through their membership of the Gibraltar Commonwealth Youth Association which chose the delegates. It is open to all young Gibraltarians with an interest in the Commonwealth and in international affairs.



The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, said: “I was delighted to meet with Adriana and Chris in order to discuss their forthcoming participation at the meeting in Kigali. Gibraltar has always been proud of its links with the Commonwealth family of nations and this provides an opportunity to cement those links further still.”





