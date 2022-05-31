Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society AGM 2022

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society held its Annual General Meeting yesterday at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement from the GMWS follows below:

The committee has extended an invitation to the newly appointed management team at the GHA, which oversees mental health provision and been tasked with restructuring the service, to make a presentation detailing how they are planning to develop in the short to long term.

The committee is now inviting members of the public who may be interested in finding out more, or who wish to share a concern, to attend the public meeting or get in touch with us before that date, should they wish to discuss an issue privately.





