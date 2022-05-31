Reception for The Queen’s Baton Relay with The Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos hosted a reception for The Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar and the athletes who will be competing in the forthcoming Games.

As the civic representative of the people of Gibraltar, His Worship was presented with the Queen’s Baton by the President of The Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar, Mr Harry Murphy.



In attendance were the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Minister for Sport Steven Linares and Deputy Mayor Ms Carmen Gomez.



Mr Joe Schembri, Secretary General of The Commonwealth Games Association of Gibraltar spoke about the Games and the significance of the Queen’s Baton which commenced its 294- day relay journey on 7th October 2021, through the 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.



His Worship welcomed the athletes to the Mayor’s Parlour and said that even though competing in different sports, they will collectively fly the flag of Gibraltar at the Games.



The Commonwealth Games Federation logo on the Baton itself represents the values of humanity, equality and destiny. On presentation of the Baton His Worship said he was honoured to receive it, and accepted it on behalf of the people of Gibraltar “with pride and respect.”