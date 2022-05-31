Strategic Coordination Group Meets to Discuss Monkeypox Preparedness

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2022 .

The Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, convened and chaired a meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group this morning at No 6 Convent Place to discuss Gibraltar’s state of preparedness for the eventuality that a case of Monkeypox is confirmed in Gibraltar.

The Minister for Public Health, John Cortes, also attended the meeting alongside the Director for Public Health (locum) and the Medical Director.



The Ministers were briefed on the GHA’s established procedures and protocols, which have been developed over a number of weeks and are ready for implementation. The GHA is currently undertaking enhanced surveillance, having raised awareness with its frontline doctors, and having tested its systems for receiving and caring for cases. The Government says the GHA is in a good state of preparedness and continues to monitor the situation on a daily basis.



The Director of Public Health advised that Monkeypox is a rare disease that commonly causes fever (over 37.9 degrees) and swollen glands, followed by a skin rash with blisters and scabs. The illness is usually mild and most people recover in 3-4 weeks. However for a minority of people the illness is more severe so it is important that anyone with symptoms calls 111 (or 200 72266 from a phone outside Gibraltar). People should look out for:



Fever And



Swollen Glands And



Skin rash with blisters and scabs



The virus is transmitted from person to person by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials (bedding). The GHA takes this opportunity to remind the public of the importance of good hygiene practices, including hand washing, that prevent transmission of many viruses and illnesses.