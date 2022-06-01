Pride Month Celebrated By Ministry Of Equality

This year, to commemorate Pride Month, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will be celebrating, once again, in a visually colourful way. Rainbow flags will be hoisted on the 1st and 28th June at the land frontier and at No 6 Convent Place. Rainbow flags will also be flown during Pride month outside St Bernard’s Hospital, Care Agency and Royal Gibraltar Police Headquarters at New Mole House. The Minster for Equality will also be displaying a flag in her office and at the Ministry of Equality for the duration of the month.

HM Government of Gibraltar is also happy to announce that a Pride march will be held on the 25th June. This is being organised by the LGBTQ+ Committee and supported by Government. The march will start on the morning at Casemates Square. There will also be information stalls from Ministry of Equality, the Gibraltar Health Authority and Care Agency at Casemates. The Government would like to encourage support for this event from our community and advise that they contact the LGBTQ+ Committee for more information in relation to the event via e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Moorish Castle will also be brightly lit up with the LGBTQ+ rainbow colours on the 1st June to mark the start of Pride month, and on the 25th June to mark the Pride march.

The Ministry of Equality would also like to encourage the public to view and share a video that the Ministry published in 2019 with the aim of raising awareness of LGBTQ+ matters and to promote respect and inclusion for all members of the community, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The video can be viewed on HM Government of Gibraltar’s Facebook page or on the Ministry of Equality website: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-equality .

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is the first to have recognised the rights of LGBTQ+ people of Gibraltar. Notable achievement since 2011 are:

The Civil Partnership Act in 2014 and Civil Marriage Amendment Act in 2016 not only recognised legal relationships for same sex couples, but also paved the way for adoption by same sex couples