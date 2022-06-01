PossAbilities Marks Global Day Of Parents
PossAbilities has announced that the charity will be training a number of individuals in bespoke child care training for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.
A statement from PossAbilities follows below:
The United Nations marks the 1st June as the annual day to observe Global Day of Parents.
PossAbilities wants to take this opportunity to send appreciation to all Parents, especially Parents and Guardians of Persons with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, in our community.
The day aims to and create and increase awareness of the importance of parenthood, its role in providing protection and the tools needed for childrens positive development.
It also aims to emphasize the critical role of those with parental responsibility and roles of support in the nurturing of children, adults, vulnerable individuals including those with SEN and disabilities.PossAbilities sends recognition, gratitude and extends the charities full support to all individuals, from Parents, to Carers, guardians and loved ones, who take on a Parental role, in any shape or form, in order to care for persons of any age, with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.
In the spirit of this day, PossAbilities would like to announce that the charity will be training a number of individuals in bespoke child care training for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.
PossAbilities will facilitate and offer the access to these trained individuals, in an effort to support families and individuals who support persons with SEN and Disabilities further. Once introduced, the family will liaise directly with the child minder. For further information on the PossAbilities child care facility, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.