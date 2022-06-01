PossAbilities Marks Global Day Of Parents

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2022 .

PossAbilities has announced that the charity will be training a number of individuals in bespoke child care training for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

The United Nations marks the 1st June as the annual day to observe Global Day of Parents.

PossAbilities wants to take this opportunity to send appreciation to all Parents, especially Parents and Guardians of Persons with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, in our community.

The day aims to and create and increase awareness of the importance of parenthood, its role in providing protection and the tools needed for childrens positive development.