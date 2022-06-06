Government Supports KPMG Global Tech Innovator Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2022 .

The 2022 KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition is being hosted in 24 countries and territories and, for the first time ever, Gibraltar will host its own final. The finalist in each location will compete on the world stage during Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal where they will be given the opportunity to showcase their growth plans to a panel of international industry leaders.

The 2021 competition attracted close to 700 competitors from around the world and the 2022 competition has expanded with 24 countries and territories. The competition is underway and the search is on for Gibraltar’s most influential tech innovators – the technology disruptors and influencers that are helping to reshape the world.



Companies from startup to accelerated growth stages are invited to pitch their innovations and present their strategic ambitions to panels of local and global industry experts. This is their opportunity to be recognized as one of Gibraltar’s most innovative and successful technology entrepreneurs.



Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, commented; “I am delighted that qualifying companies are able to participate, for the first time ever, in a Gibraltar competition with a place at the global final as the prize. This initiative fits perfectly with the Governments ambitions and support for the technology and start up sectors of our community. I look forward to seeing the very best that Gibraltar has to offer as a member of the panel of judges”.



Commenting on the competition, Stephanie Beavis, MD KPMG Gibraltar said, “The technology sector is very strong in Gibraltar and it’s an essential contributor to our ability to develop new markets, create employment opportunities and introduce improved products and services to the world. Our goal is to play a leadership role in bringing important innovations to light and in supporting the continued growth of the top tech innovators who are helping to change the world. Whether they are tech-enabled, tech-led or tech-driven, we encourage them to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to take their businesses to the next level.



Full details including the application form can be found by following this link: https://bit.ly/3wYzUEj



