Deputy Chief Minister Opens Platinum Jubilee Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 06 June 2022 .

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, has opened an exhibition to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The exhibition follows the excellent celebrations which have taken place across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and Gibraltar over the long weekend and comes before the Royal Visit which starts tomorrow. It has been expertly curated by the Archivist Anthony Pitaluga.



On display at the exhibition will be 303 captioned images, on 202 A1 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) panels. The exhibition comprises four main sections entitled Heiress Presumptive, Accession & Coronation, Royal Tour & Gibraltar Visit, and Seventy Years of Reign. Entry is free of charge and members of the public are strongly encouraged to attend.



Dr Garcia said: “The link between the People of Gibraltar and their Sovereign is solid and unbreakable; as solid as the Rock itself. Her Majesty The Queen is Queen of Gibraltar also and so the Government felt it was right to open this exhibition as a tribute to Her Majesty on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. This is a truly historic and unprecedented occasion. No other British Monarch has ever reigned for 70 years. Her Majesty’s loyalty and devotion to duty has been exemplary and long may she continue to reign over us.”







