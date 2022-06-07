St Bernard’s Lower Primary School Celebrates Platinum Jubilee

St Bernard’s Lower Primary School celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style with a variety of planned events and activities that were built into the curriculum in order to provide valuable learning opportunities as well as celebrating this historic event.

Learning opportunities included creating memory books, learning about our Commonwealth countries, designing our own stamps, programming a route to Buckingham Palace and lots of art activities including a display inspired by Andy Warhol.

The SBLP staff all brought in cakes and biscuits for an after-school bake sale, which gave us the opportunity to invite the local community into our lunch hall for a chat and to enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake on what was a very warm and busy afternoon. The children had decorated the room with their own artwork as well as adorning it with bunting and even a royal photo booth especially for the occasion.

The SBLP team also pulled together for a whole-school Jubilee Tea Party in the playground. The children made their own sandwiches to take to the tea party so that they not only learned a valuable skill, but played an important role in catering for the event! The children had a great time and were in true party spirit as they ate, chatted and danced through break-time. They ended the event with a rendition of ‘God Save the Queen’, and each year group completed their own book of memories as a special souvenir of this historic time.

The Jubilee events included a special surprise visit from the Gibraltar Re-enactment Society who paraded along the podium whilst the children clapped along to the bagpipes playing ‘Scotland the Brave’. The children were very excited by the visit and had lots of questions to ask the society members. Headteacher Sonia Lopez extended her grateful thanks to the Re-enactment Society and all the staff at St Bernard’s who went over and above to make this historic event a great success which will undoubtedly be fondly remembered by all for many years to come.



