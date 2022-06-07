Local Musical Acts To Hold GibSams Fundraising Event

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2022 .

Six local musical acts will be holding a fundraising event at the Arena in Ocean Village this coming Saturday in aid of GibSams.

The evening will count on the acoustic talents of Kristian Celecia, Jesse & Julia, Emma Pereira and Ciaran Walsh.

University band Fireflies Collective will be bringing an eclectic range of Indie, pop and rock to the table.

The night will then be rounded off by Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band ‘Otherside’.

The event will kick off at 6.30pm. Entry is free but collections will be taken for GibSams.