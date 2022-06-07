The Earl And Countess Of Wessex Visit To Gibraltar Delayed Slightly

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2022 .

The Office of The Governor has announced that the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s arrival in Gibraltar has been delayed slightly, after their flight was diverted safely back to the UK due to a technical issue.

A spokesperson for the Office of The Governor said: "Alternative arrangements are being made for Their Royal Highnesses’ arrival in Gibraltar later today and the programme will be adjusted accordingly. Further information will be provided in due course."





