Gibraltar Defence Police Long Service Medals

Written by YGTV Team on 07 June 2022 .

Fourteen Gibraltar Defence Police officers are recently received their 18-year Long Service Medals at the Force’s headquarters.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

Chief of Police Rob Allen handed the medals to the officers during the special ceremony in the Training Wing.

It followed the GDP’s largest ever intake in 2004, when the fourteen officers signed up to join the Force.

GDP officers who received the awards were:

PC Tania Rodriguez, PC Reginald Azzopardi, PC Darren Robba, PC Michael Gaetto, PC Daniel Hemmi, PC Lee Casciaro, PC Christian Fernandez, PC Jonathan Perez, PC Mario Johnson, PC Christian Jefferies, PSgt Prisan Fa, PSgt Martin Hosken, PSgt Ryan Casciaro and Chief Inspector Mahesh Chellaram.



