Clean Up The World To Take Place In September

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2022 .

The ESG has announced the global date for this years Clean up the World as the 17th September.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

Joining millions around the world Gibraltar will be once again supporting this inspiring event and hands on action for the 19th year running. Organisers will be contacting team leaders and promoting the event during the coming months.

The group recognises the excellent, ongoing educational and awareness work carried out by The Nautilus Project to engage schools and families in cherishing and learning about our coastline and rich marine heritage.

“However, we were shocked, but not surprised, to see 2 separate, recent dive volunteer clean ups at Rosia Bay and Ocean Village result in the removal of hundreds of glass bottles, cans and more from our coastal waters. While their efforts are applauded and effects positive for the environment, this type of littering is symptomatic of a careless minority who treat our marine environment as a waste bin and this type of behaviour has to stop,” said a spokesperson.

The group suggests that signs and stiffer fines supported by a greater number of litter wardens to assist in enforcement against littering should be applied, particularly during warmer months and busy, outdoor public activity. It has called for such measures for many years and the promotion of civic pride to help reduce the problem.

CUTW will be promoting these and other issues once again calling on the Gibraltar community for support and participation.

Please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you wish to be registered for the 17th September.






