Military Training Exercises - 16th June

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2022 .

Military training exercises will be taking place on the evening of 16th June 2022.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Soldiers will be seen transiting from Grand Battery House patrol to Northern Defences (St Patrick’s Chambers inside Northern Defences.) via Line Wall Road, through Main Street into Crutchett’s Ramp and into the Northern Defences.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.





