Book-Crossing Event Next Saturday

Written by YGTV Team on 15 June 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have announced the return of Book-Crossing on Saturday 18th June, outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Main Street, as from 10am.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Members of the public are welcome to take books home for free as well as bring a couple of books to donate to the book crossing. There will a selection of books on offer, including children’s books. Families are encouraged to attend and swap their good condition books.

Book-Crossing is defined as the practice of leaving a book in a public place to be picked up and read by others, who then do likewise. The concept began to encourage the aim to ‘make the whole world a library’. The idea was originally conceived in 2001 and has expanded and grown throughout the world.

The initiative has developed so that books are ‘set free’ into public places or hotspots where others will ‘catch’ them. Books may be left at book crossing areas which can be in coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, and other public places. The purpose of these locations is to get members in the area to leave books to share with the public. The John Mackintosh Hall Library supplies books to numerous spots around Gibraltar and runs the book crossing at the Telephone Booth at the John Mackintosh Hall which continues to prove popular. Anyone interested in starting a book crossing area can contact the Development team on the details below.

Book-Crossing introduces readers to authors and genres thatthey may not have read before. It also encourages more people to take up reading as a hobby, as well as acting as a ‘recycling’ scheme for books.

The book by Robert Santos, ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’, which focuses on Gibraltar’s landscape and streetscapes and how these have changed over the years will also be on sale on the day. Robert will be on hand to sign copies of the publication. Priced at £20, the books are raising funds for the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar charity. Make sure to pop by early to avoid disappointment as the books are selling fast.





