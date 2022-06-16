CIPD Employability Week

The Gibraltar CIPD branch is running an Employability Week, 20th – 24th June 2022 at St Anne's School.

As part of the CIPD's One Million Chances initiative, which aims to create a million opportunities related to employment or employability for young people affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, the Gibraltar CIPD branch is running an Employability Week, 20th – 24th June 2022 at St Anne's School. Sessions will take place from 2.00-5.00pm from Monday to Thursday, and culminate with a Networking brunch on the Friday morning.

The week aims to equip young people with the confidence and skills to approach the jobs market positively, and offer inspiration and insights into the array of job opportunities available here in Gibraltar.

There will be focus workshops and panels on "Ask the Recruiter", "CV Masterclass", "Skills for Success", "Interview Skills" and "How to find a job". Additionally, all participants will be offered an optional 30-minute 1:1 with an HR expert to either discuss their CV or have a mock interview.

Two days will be dedicated to ‘Industry Insights’, where the wide range of sectors offering career paths locally will be showcased. Representatives from many sectors in Gibraltar will give a brief overview of their industry, the roles and career paths available for school leavers, graduates, internship opportunities and apprenticeships and talk about any necessary qualifications, skills and qualities required. They will also answer any questions the students might have in a brief Q&A session.

There will also be an opportunity to take part in some interactive exercises for the students to understand the industry in more detail. The aim is that these interactive elements will round out the sessions and engage the students, bringing a greater understanding of what a career in that sector could involve with a ‘hands-on’ activity.

The closing Networking Brunch on the Friday morning will allow the industry experts, HR specialists and the students to mingle and engage on a one-to-one basis to practise networking and ask any burning questions they might have.

The Employability Week aims to show there is no single academic path to career success. Local engaging, passionate and ambitious business leaders will discuss their career path to date since leaving either school or further education.

The week is free, but numbers are limited, and open to any young people aged 16-24. Registration is via this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdz8gtUiiFV8N8ei-ujr70HlIHheqyG7PlFWqyES7JRBqV_oQ/viewform