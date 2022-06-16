National Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2022 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services, have announced that the programme of events for this year’s National Day will be released shortly.

A statement from Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group follows below:

For the first time in two years National Day will return to its traditional format, with events being held at Casemates Square, John Mackintosh Square and Governor’s Parade.

Members of the community are encouraged to support what promises to be a memorable National Day and participate in the festivities in celebration of our identity.

For further details please contact Mr Forty Azzopardi on 56641000 or GCS via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20067236.





