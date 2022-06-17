Busy Week For The Gibraltar College

Written by YGTV Team on .

On Thursday 16th the Gibraltar College celebrated their 11th Award Ceremony at Boyd’s King’s Bastion. Fourteen students received awards in front of an audience composed of the Minister for  Education, John Cortes, The Director for Education, parents, staff members and friends.

A statement from the Government follows below:


The opening of an exhibition of photographs by students enrolled in the Personal and Social  Development course took place on Tuesday 14th June, at the John Mackintosh Hall at Lower  Exhibition Room. The photographs were taken during the Youth Arts jamboree programme run by  Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Photographic Society, and they will be  on display until the end of the week. This was an opportunity to promote the Marigold Project, an  experience which saw students grow marigolds, collect seeds and design PR material to promote  this. 

On Thursday 16th the Gibraltar College celebrated their 11th Award Ceremony at Boyd’s King’s  Bastion. Fourteen students received awards in front of an audience composed of the Minister for  Education, The Hon John Cortes, The Director for Education, parents, staff members and  friends. Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, Trusted Novus Bank, the event turned out to  be a success. The award ceremony aims to recognise students’ achievements, their holistic  development, their commitment and engagement with learning, as well as their academic progress.  Life can sometimes be tough for our young people, but, despite their hardships and uncertainties,  they shine through. 

Gibraltar College will be holding an open evening on Tuesday 21st June, from 6:30pm to 8pm, at the  main building. This will provide an opportunity for prospective applicants together with their  parents / carers to meet teachers and receive first-hand information on courses for September  2022. 

The awards were as follows: 

Best Attendance Award – Level 1 

2022 – Jade Yusifredo 

Best Attendance Award – Level 2 

2022 – Johan Tante



Best Attendance Award – Level 3 

2022 - Mie Juul Jensen Alvarez 

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Sean Garcia 

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Karim Hayane 

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 2 2022 – Aaron Lopez 

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 3 2022 – Ella-Louise Vinet 

Commitment Award – Level 1 

2022 – Laila Maddah 

Commitment Award – Level 2 

2022 – Jestina Balban 

Commitment Award – Level 2 

2022 – Emilia Viktorova 

Commitment Award – Level 3 

2022 – James Bruzon 

Commitment Award – Level 3 

2022 – Lili Mae Cruz 

Roin Sampere Award 2022 

Mariam Ben Brahim 

Best Overall Performance 2022 – Eleazar Centeno



share with Whatsapp