Busy Week For The Gibraltar College

Written by YGTV Team on 17 June 2022 .

The opening of an exhibition of photographs by students enrolled in the Personal and Social Development course took place on Tuesday 14th June, at the John Mackintosh Hall at Lower Exhibition Room. The photographs were taken during the Youth Arts jamboree programme run by Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Photographic Society, and they will be on display until the end of the week. This was an opportunity to promote the Marigold Project, an experience which saw students grow marigolds, collect seeds and design PR material to promote this.

On Thursday 16th the Gibraltar College celebrated their 11th Award Ceremony at Boyd’s King’s Bastion. Fourteen students received awards in front of an audience composed of the Minister for Education, The Hon John Cortes, The Director for Education, parents, staff members and friends. Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, Trusted Novus Bank, the event turned out to be a success. The award ceremony aims to recognise students’ achievements, their holistic development, their commitment and engagement with learning, as well as their academic progress. Life can sometimes be tough for our young people, but, despite their hardships and uncertainties, they shine through.

Gibraltar College will be holding an open evening on Tuesday 21st June, from 6:30pm to 8pm, at the main building. This will provide an opportunity for prospective applicants together with their parents / carers to meet teachers and receive first-hand information on courses for September 2022.

The awards were as follows:

Best Attendance Award – Level 1

2022 – Jade Yusifredo

Best Attendance Award – Level 2

2022 – Johan Tante







Best Attendance Award – Level 3

2022 - Mie Juul Jensen Alvarez

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Sean Garcia

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 1 2022 – Karim Hayane

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 2 2022 – Aaron Lopez

Most Improved Performance Award – Level 3 2022 – Ella-Louise Vinet

Commitment Award – Level 1

2022 – Laila Maddah

Commitment Award – Level 2

2022 – Jestina Balban

Commitment Award – Level 2

2022 – Emilia Viktorova

Commitment Award – Level 3

2022 – James Bruzon

Commitment Award – Level 3

2022 – Lili Mae Cruz

Roin Sampere Award 2022

Mariam Ben Brahim

Best Overall Performance 2022 – Eleazar Centeno





