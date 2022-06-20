Alwani Summer Painting Competition Open For Entries

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

The Fine Arts Association is inviting entries for the Alwani Summer Painting Competition.

A statement from the Fine Arts Association follows below:

The Fine Arts Association presents The Alwani Summer painting competition with a top prize of £5000.

Rules and Conditions and entry forms available at the Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

Please submit your entries at the Fine Arts Gallery, from Monday 4th of July to Wednesday 6th July 2022 from 9am -4pm Weekdays.

For further information call Gino at 20052126 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





