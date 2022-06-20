HMGoG Condolences On Passing Of Claire Borrell MBE

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Claire Borrell MBE, who sadly passed away yesterday.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As the founder of both Women’sAid and Women in Need,Claire dedicated over 30 years in service to Gibraltar’s community. Her work with victims of domestic abuse provided safe spaces, support and advice to both women and men, whilst her education and awareness initiatives have undoubtedly left a legacy of improved recognition, understanding and alertness to the issues.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Claire worked tirelessly for victims of domestic abuse in Gibraltar and began her work in the days when this was not discussed, let alone acknowledged. Claire was the pioneer for providing support for victims and continued to be a champion until she left Gibraltar. Before a Claire left to live in the UK, we worked closely and her advice and guidance was invaluable in the Government’s strategic work. She has left a legacy that we must all continue to build upon. My thoughts and deepest sympathy are with her family and friends.’

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Claire Borrell’s 30 years of dedication to the cause of the victims of domestic abuse has had a profound effect on changing theway Gibraltar thinks about and responds to domestic violence. Her lasting legacy is that victims have increased recourse to seek the help and justice that they deserve. Our thoughts are with Claire’s family and friends at this sad time.’





