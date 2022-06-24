Royal Fleet Auxiliary Tidesurge

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2022 .

The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) Tidesurge arrived in Gibraltar today for a routine visit.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The RFA provides logistical support to the Royal Navy, all over the world. That includes refuelling its warships, at sea. Scheduled to enter service in 2018. RFA Tidesurge (A138) is the Third of Class of the Military Afloat Reach & Sustainability (MARS) Tankers.

At 39,000 tonnes, the Tide class tankers are the largest ships currently in service within the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

The Tide Class tankers are flexible, state-of-the-art double-hulled vessels, designed to provide key underway replenishment at sea (RAS) capability and support to the Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers.

Additionally RFA Tidesurge provides fuel and water for Royal Navy, NATO and Allied warships all around the world.

The Tide Class tankers are significantly larger than their predecessors with far more advanced capability, they can also operate Chinook, Merlin or Wildcat helicopters from their flight decks.





