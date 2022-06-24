Entry Now Open For Miss Gibraltar Pageant 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2022 .

No1 Models is inviting women to sign up to the 2022 Miss Gibraltar Pageant. The Pageant will be held on Saturday 17th September at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

A statement from the 2022 Miss Gibraltar Pageant follows below:

Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at 17th September 2022) and not more than 26 years old (as at 31 December 2022). The winner of the Pageant will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later in the year.

No1 Models are encouraging young women to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience. It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals.

Entry forms are available from the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street. For further information please contact No1 Models on telephone 54028980 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Recruitment will commence as from Friday 24th June 2022

Closing date for entries is on Friday 1st July 202