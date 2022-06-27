QC Appointments Committee Supreme Court Registry

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2022 .

The QC Appointments Committee which makes recommendations to His Excellency the Governor for appointment to the rank of Queen’s Counsel in Gibraltar has announced today that it is inviting applications for appointment as Queen’s Counsel.

A statement from the QC Appointments Committee follows below:

The Guidelines and application forms are available for collection at the Supreme Court Registry.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 1pm on Friday 29 July 2022.





