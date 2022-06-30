Global Legalink Academy Conference Comes To Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 30 June 2022 .

A delegation of lawyers from 12 countries around the world are arriving in Gibraltar today to attend the Legalink Academy Conference 2022 hosted by Hassans International Law Firm Limited.

A statement from Hassans International Law Firm Limited follows below:

Legalink is an international network of law firms which support each other to guide their respective clients through the challenges of global business, providing them with access to the best legal services worldwide, adding value to clients’ cross border transactions in a cost- effective manner.

The annual Legalink Academy conference specifically provides younger lawyers with the opportunity to explore new countries, understand more about each jurisdiction’s legal and commercial landscape, and forge close connections with fellow lawyers.



A series of lectures will form part of the agenda with local speakers including Wolf von Rotberg, J. Safra Sarasin Bank, Kenneth Castiel, founder of Castiel Winser and author of The Hero and the Villain Within, Partners Peter Montegriffo QC, Selwyn Figueras, Aaron Payas, Anthony Provasoli from Hassans, and Grahame Jackson, Partner and co-host of International Tax Bites, amongst others.

The group will also enjoy local cuisine and hospitality courtesy of Sunborn, University of Gibraltar, Mons Calpe Suite and Bistro Point as well as being invited to the Hassans’ Midtown terrace for a Summer BBQ and the opportunity to explore the Northern Defences, the Siege Tunnels and take a trip into the Bay for a spot of dolphin watching.

Ian Victor, BD Manager, and Legalink representative for Hassans, commented:

“It’s always a huge pleasure to demonstrate to visitors what Gibraltar has to offer, in terms of both business and leisure, and we very much look forward to welcoming our guests from Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovak Republic, Spain, Sweden, UK and USA.

Our thanks to Markus Bauer, Chair of Legalink and Partner at Ritterhaus Rechtsanwalte, Germany and Maria de Sa Noguiera, COO of Legalink, for entrusting Hassans and Gibraltar as hosts of the Academy’s Conference this year, and a special thank you to Carl Viagas for volunteering his time to share his wealth of heritage knowledge in relation to Gibraltar with our guests.





