Pedal Ready Initiative Re-Launched

Written by YGTV Team on 30 June 2022 .

The Ministry of Transport has announced the re-launch of ‘Pedal Ready (Gibraltar)’ as part of the GSLA 2022 summer programme. The Pedal Ready initiative aims to promote safe and responsible cycling in Gibraltar, in line with the recommendations of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP).

A statement continued: “Pedal Ready (Gibraltar) offers cycling proficiency courses to help improve cycling skills, affording those that attend the course, the necessary basic skills via three structured levels. These courses are based on the 3 levels of the National Cycle Training Standards as set out by the Bikeability Trust in the UK. This initiative will be rolled out over time.



“Level 1 concentrates on perfecting balance and control. Level 2 introduces cyclists to the urban environment using quiet road and junctions. Level 3 empowers individuals to be able to ride independently and safely within a realistic urban environment. As part of this initiative, a Level 0 will also be offered, which will aim to assist those that have never cycled before, to learn to ride for the first time exploring the most basic skills of balance.



“One of the key factors that encourages bicycle use is user confidence. Having the necessary skills is key to promoting the bicycle as a sustainable alternative means of transport. Even when used recreationally, the bicycle is also an excellent way to keep fit. Pedal ready is part of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar’s commitment to improve health and seek healthier lifestyles for the community, empowering individuals, and paving the way for a Green Gibraltar and a Child Friendly City.



“The first programme will offer Level 1 as a one-day course and is primarily geared to children in Year 6. These will be carried out daily during the week of Monday the 8th until Friday the 12th of August, from 9am to 12pm, at the Old Bayside School Playground (currently Governor’s Meadow).



“Children must attend with a fit for purpose bicycle, which includes working brakes and pumped up tyres and helmet. We will endeavour to provide a bicycle to those that do not have one. Waiver forms will also need to be signed by parents if the child wishes to participate. To register please contact the Ministry at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Announcements will be made of further levels and opportunities to take part in future.”



Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said, “Pedal Ready is a great way to allow children to gain bicycle riding confidence, providing the necessary skills essential to promote safe cycling. I am delighted to be able to announce the re-launch of this initiative, as education and awareness is one of the most important components in transitioning to a more active and sustainable mode of travel.”



