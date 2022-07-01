Unite Delegation Meets Chief Minister

Written by YGTV Team on 01 July 2022 .

Unite the Union met this morning with the Chief Minister following an urgent request for a meeting, as a result of the recent budget announcement.

A statement from Unite follows below:

A delegation of Unite the Union met the Chief Minister following an urgent request for a meeting, as a result of the recent budget announcement. A number of issues were raised that will affect working people, both in the private and public sector. We also had the opportunity to raise the effect that the rising cost of utilities, will have on the most vulnerable in our community.

Following on from the Chief Minister’s meeting, the contents of which will be discussed next Tuesday at the first meeting of a working group, created for the purpose of issues relating to the budget and which is composed of Industrial Branch officials and Convenors from the whole organisation.