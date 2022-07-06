Chief Minister In Madrid For Treaty Talks

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2022 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in Madrid for two days of technical discussions on the basis of a treaty to govern the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and its nearest Member State Spain.

A statement from the Government follows below:

They left Gibraltar for Madrid in the early hours of the morning.

The Government remains fully committed to secure a treaty for Gibraltar in line with the New Year’s Eve Agreement and will leave no stone unturned, working closely with the United Kingdom, in order to achieve it.





