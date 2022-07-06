Chief Minister In Madrid For Treaty Talks
The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in Madrid for two days of technical discussions on the basis of a treaty to govern the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and its nearest Member State Spain.
A statement from the Government follows below:
They left Gibraltar for Madrid in the early hours of the morning.
The Government remains fully committed to secure a treaty for Gibraltar in line with the New Year’s Eve Agreement and will leave no stone unturned, working closely with the United Kingdom, in order to achieve it.