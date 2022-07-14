Nine Artists Interpret Gibraltar At Bermondsey

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2022 .

Nine artists will be representing Gibraltar at an exhibition in Bermondsey Project Space, in London, in September.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and is part of the National Week celebrations, aiming to put the Rock on the artistic map and provide a snapshot of what Gibraltar means to the community. The nine are a mix of established artists and younger up and coming artists, many of whom have recently been recognised by international adjudicators in competitive exhibitions and who have been very active in the local scene over the past year. The exhibition is based on the theme ‘Gibraltar, Our Sacred Earth, A Sense of Space’.

Lorraine Buhagiar will be submitting two artworks which are inspired by the reminder of the sense of belonging to her ‘homeland and community’. The works evoke previous memories for the artist and are mixed media.

Shane Dalmedo’s sculptures depict her memories, a place she ‘…yearned for, held, remembered…’. Her works feature mixed media sculptures, and a figure, one of which is titled ‘Llévame Donde Naci’.

Naomi Duarte will exhibit six scannographic photographs. Naomi comments that ‘Gibraltar has an ephemeral quality… timeless beauty and culture.’

Leslie Gaduzo will be exhibiting three of his paintings, two of which are of Gibraltar in times gone by. The artist commented’… despite time, we inhabit the same spaces, same streets and feel the intensity of the sun falling as they did then.’

Alan Perez will be submitting a video installation piece which was a collaborative project with Stephane Dominicy and Aaron Yeandle one of the 2019 Island Games residency contributors. The piece features and is inspired by The Queen’s Cinema.

Monica Popham, in her works, reflects Gibraltar and its densely packed architecture and recognisable features. On each wooden tile, the artist depicts a fragment of sunlight falling on Gibraltar’s urban landscape.

Sebastian Rodriguez will be submitting four artworks which convey the sacred and sense of space. Most of his works have been painted from life, including Trafalgar Cemetery, his personal place for respite.

Karl Ullger will be submitting five artworks, commenting that ‘wherever you stand in Gibraltar, you will be showered with cultural diversity’.

Zulaika Vallance will be exhibiting both a painting and video. Her piece ‘Surreal Childhood’ won first prize in 2021 at The Young Artist competition. Gibraltar, she says has always been inspiration for her work, it is where she learnt to draw, paint and think creatively.

GCS believes the experience will be important in promoting Gibraltarian artists abroad. Bermondsey Project Space is a flagship venue for both emerging and established artists. Exhibiting at this key cultural venue in London will be beneficial to the artists, raising their artistic profile and showcasing The Rock’s high standard of work.

Minister for Culture John Cortes, expressing his excitement at the event, said,“One of my main aims in Culture is to promote our Art beyond our shores, establishing the identity of Gibraltar and of Gibraltarian Culture internationally. This exhibition, combined with the other cultural events planned for London this September will no doubt make an impact. We will not go unnoticed”.



