Minor Oil Spill In BGTW

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2022 .

The Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) received notice of an oil spillage from vessel Blue Bosporus (IMO 9370185) at 07:00 hours this morning during bunkering operations.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The spill was reported to be in the region of 20 litres.

The GPA immediately activated its Oil Spill contingency plan and also notified Algeciras Port authorities for their awareness.

The vessel is currently detained by the GPA and an investigation is underway.