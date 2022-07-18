New Firefighter For The Gibraltar Fire And Rescue Service

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service recently welcomed Firefighter Lython Marquez to their ranks, following successful completion of the Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme (FFDP), at The Fire Service College, Moreton-In-Marsh, UK.

A statement from the GFRS follows below:

The eight-week FFDP course, is a tough challenge for all new recruits, with continuous mental  and physical assessments throughout, including assessments on basic core skills, such as  ladders, hose drills, knots and lines, and the even more rigorous Breathing Apparatus and  Compartment Fire Behaviour Training. Additionally, training has also been received in Road  Traffic Collisions, including the release of trapped persons and subsequent application of  emergency first aid, by applying the knowledge previously acquired skills in the Casualty Care  for Emergency Services module.  

Firefighter Marquez will now complete a two week diving course, for sub surface diver rescue  and a further two weeks of Rope Rescue, Level One Operator’s course. 

The Senior Management Team wish our new fire fighter a safe and successful career with the  Fire Service. 


