New Firefighter For The Gibraltar Fire And Rescue Service

Written by YGTV Team on 18 July 2022 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service recently welcomed Firefighter Lython Marquez to their ranks, following successful completion of the Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme (FFDP), at The Fire Service College, Moreton-In-Marsh, UK.

A statement from the GFRS follows below:

The eight-week FFDP course, is a tough challenge for all new recruits, with continuous mental and physical assessments throughout, including assessments on basic core skills, such as ladders, hose drills, knots and lines, and the even more rigorous Breathing Apparatus and Compartment Fire Behaviour Training. Additionally, training has also been received in Road Traffic Collisions, including the release of trapped persons and subsequent application of emergency first aid, by applying the knowledge previously acquired skills in the Casualty Care for Emergency Services module.

Firefighter Marquez will now complete a two week diving course, for sub surface diver rescue and a further two weeks of Rope Rescue, Level One Operator’s course.

The Senior Management Team wish our new fire fighter a safe and successful career with the Fire Service.



