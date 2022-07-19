Justice For Carolina Group Highlights Need For Outcome Of Complaint

Written by YGTV Team on 19 July 2022 .

The Justice for Carolina Action Group has highlighted that a complaint of professional misconduct was made more than a year ago involving Christian Rocca QC, the Director of Public Prosecutions. The complaint concerns his handling of the prosecution of Real Lishman, the man convicted of killing his wife, the late Carolina Lishman.

A spokesperson said: “Several months have passed since the last hearings on the matter. Despite the time that has gone by, there is no outcome. A decision should surely be forthcoming, as the complainants, the late Carolina’s family, are still waiting on progress.”

The group also highlight that Sir Peter Caruana QC, the founding Chairman of the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA), was quoted in Gibraltar International in February/March 2020 as having said:

“My aim is to ensure that this new LSRA regime gets off to a good, credible start and that consumers, who may have complaints against lawyers, realise, appreciate, and perceive this is not the inmates running the asylum, and if they make a complaint that they will be investigated in a timely and effective fashion, and [if appropriate] proper redress will be given. It [the LSRA] has got to have credibility from birth.”

The Disciplinary Committee established to investigate and report on that complaint relating to Mr. Rocca consists of Sir Peter (Chairman), with Guy Stagnetto QC and Kenneth Navas.