CPO Dougal Awarded Royal Navy Engineer Of The Year

Written by YGTV Team on 21 July 2022 .

On 14th July, Chief Petty Officer (ETME) Jamie Dougal of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) was presented with the Royal Navy Engineer of the Year award by the Master Audrey Cannon at a ceremony at the Guildhall, London.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

As Squadron Marine Engineer Officer (SMEO), CPO(ETME) Dougal has been instrumental in leading the Marine Engineer department at RNGS in the delivery of the new CUTLASS class of patrol boats to operational capability and full engineering standards. Whilst mechanical trials were ongoing with the new platforms, the department were also able to maintain the Squadron’s departing P2000’s at immediate notice for sea for tasking, ensuring the Squadron’s output was not reduced during the significant transition.

Away from the hands-on element of the engineering of the new boats, CPO(ETME) Dougal and his team were required to create and develop new Standing Operating Procedures for machinery/steering breakdowns and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Damage

Control incidents afloat and alongside, which have since been endorsed by Flag Officer Sea Training.

Collecting his award in London with his family, CPO(ETME) Dougal said “It’s an absolute honour to be recognised for this highly prestigious award. I would like to thank my dedicated and highly trained team of engineers at RNGS for their hard-work in achieving the challenges of bringing the new CUTLASS class patrol vessel into service.”





